El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Charlie Brian Burrows was last seen in the 13000 block of Foggy Meadows Drive, which is located northwest of Falcon High School.

Burrows is a white male who is 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says Burrows was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and grey sneakers. They also say he requires medication for current conditions.

If you have seen Burrows, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

