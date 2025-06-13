El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding missing man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Tennessee who was last heard from in El Paso County.

The sheriff's office says 71-year-old Roger Jackson was supposed to be staying near Gold Camp Road, which is closed.

According to the sheriff's office, Jackson was last heard from on Saturday. They also say he has mild dementia and other health issues.

Jackson is 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds. He is driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country with Tennessee license plate BTF5858.

If you have seen Jackson or know where he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

