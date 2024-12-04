Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing teenager

Brock Beitelman
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Brock Beitelman
EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding 17-year-old Brock Beitelman.

According to the sheriff's office, Beitelman was last seen leaving Air Academy High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Beitelman is 5'11" and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green pants, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Beitelman, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.



