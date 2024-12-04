El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding 17-year-old Brock Beitelman.

According to the sheriff's office, Beitelman was last seen leaving Air Academy High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Beitelman is 5'11" and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green pants, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Beitelman, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.