Custer County Sheriff's Office searching for missing hiker, last heard from Wednesday

CUSTER COUNTY — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a missing hiker who was last heard from Wednesday.
Steve Shugart is an avid hiker, and the sheriff's office says he may have had a mishap while hiking, although they're not sure if he had a hiking trip planned.
The sheriff's office believes Shugart is driving a blue Dodge truck with Colorado license plate 682FEY.
If you have any information about where Shugart might be, you are asked to call the Custer County Sheriff's Office at (719)792-6411.
___
Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know
With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.