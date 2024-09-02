Custer County Sheriff's Office searching for missing hiker, last heard from Wednesday

CUSTER COUNTY — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a missing hiker who was last heard from Wednesday.

Steve Shugart is an avid hiker, and the sheriff's office says he may have had a mishap while hiking, although they're not sure if he had a hiking trip planned.

The sheriff's office believes Shugart is driving a blue Dodge truck with Colorado license plate 682FEY.

If you have any information about where Shugart might be, you are asked to call the Custer County Sheriff's Office at (719)792-6411.

