CSPD seeks community help in locating a missing at-risk 13-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

CSPD says that Reed Cassinelli was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday near his home along Crosstrail Drive. That's on the southwest side of Colorado Springs across from the Curr Reservoir.

He is described as 5'5" tall, 130lbs, and was last seen wearing black pants, a white and black windbreaker, and white shoes.

If you have any information on where Cassinelli could be, reach out to CSPD at 719-444-7000.

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