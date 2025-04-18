CSPD seeking the community's assistance in finding a missing at-risk 12-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing at-risk 12-year-old.

Savhene Franklin was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday, leaving her home, located in the 1500 block of South Chelton Road near Verde Drive.

Franklin is described as a Black female who is 5'4" and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have seen Franklin or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





