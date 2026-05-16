CSPD is seeking community assistance in finding an at-risk 66-year-old woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

Patricia Schubarth, 66, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, near the Lazy Land entrance in Palmer Park.

She's described as a white woman, approximately 5'6", 130lbs, with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray 'Grand Canyon' t-shirt, jean shorts, glasses, and a blue Napa hat. She also had a water bottle on her hip.

If you have any information on Patricia's location, call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout