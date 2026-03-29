CSPD asks for help in finding missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs the community's help in finding Jonathan Stephens, 20.

He was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, in the 100 block of North Troy Hill Road.

He's described as a white man, 6'1", 130lbs, with sandy hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a black belt, and black shoes.

If you have seen Jonathan or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers. Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup