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CSPD asks for help in finding missing at-risk adult

Jonathan Stephens
Colorado Springs Police Department
Jonathan Stephens
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs the community's help in finding Jonathan Stephens, 20.

He was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, in the 100 block of North Troy Hill Road.

He's described as a white man, 6'1", 130lbs, with sandy hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a black belt, and black shoes.

If you have seen Jonathan or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

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