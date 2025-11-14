CSPD asking for the community's help in locating missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

They say 59-year-old Larry Tayon was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. when he left his home in the 2500 block of East St. Vrain Street, which is located near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive.

CSPD says Tayon is a white man who is 5'8" tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a brown jacket and black pants.

According to police, Tayon suffers from alzheimers and has trouble walking.

If you have seen Tayon or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

