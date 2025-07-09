CSPD asking for help locating missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old.
James Kelvin Greer Jr. was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at his mom's house in the 3900 block of Donney Brook Court, which is located near the Cheyenne Meadows Road and Highway 115 interchange.
Police say Greer Jr. is a black male who has brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5' tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Greer Jr. may be with his 14-year-old sister, Arianna Glory Majors, who is also missing.
If you have seen Greer Jr. or know where he lives, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
___
Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated
What started as a normal Fourth of July for the Estep family ended in devastation after their house went up in flames.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.