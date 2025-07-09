CSPD asking for help locating missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old.

James Kelvin Greer Jr. was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at his mom's house in the 3900 block of Donney Brook Court, which is located near the Cheyenne Meadows Road and Highway 115 interchange.

Police say Greer Jr. is a black male who has brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5' tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Greer Jr. may be with his 14-year-old sister, Arianna Glory Majors, who is also missing.

If you have seen Greer Jr. or know where he lives, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated What started as a normal Fourth of July for the Estep family ended in devastation after their house went up in flames. Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.