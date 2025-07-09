Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD asking for help locating missing at-risk teenager

James Kelvin Greer Jr.
Colorado Springs Police Department
James Kelvin Greer Jr.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old.

James Kelvin Greer Jr. was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at his mom's house in the 3900 block of Donney Brook Court, which is located near the Cheyenne Meadows Road and Highway 115 interchange.

Police say Greer Jr. is a black male who has brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5' tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Greer Jr. may be with his 14-year-old sister, Arianna Glory Majors, who is also missing.

If you have seen Greer Jr. or know where he lives, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

What started as a normal Fourth of July for the Estep family ended in devastation after their house went up in flames.

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community