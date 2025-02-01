CSPD asking for help in locating missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Avery Harris was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Purgatory Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

Harris is around 5'1" tall and weighs around 105 pounds. Police say Harris was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

If you have seen Harris or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





