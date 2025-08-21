CSPD asking for help in locating missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

They say 49-year-old Wanda Davenport was last seen on August 14 in the 3700 block of Marion Drive, which is located near the intersection of Galley Road and South Academy Boulevard.

According to police, Davenport is described as a thin, black female who is 5'6" tall and has short, buzzed blonde hair.

If you have seen Davenport or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.