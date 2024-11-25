CSPD asking for help in finding missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Demetrius Foster, who is 13 years old, was last seen Monday in the 3100 block of Harpy Grove, which is located near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road.

Foster was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved t-shirt and black jeans.

If you have seen Foster, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





