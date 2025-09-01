CSPD asking for help in finding missing at-risk child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk child.

They say 12-year-old Jasia Hoke was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 of North Union Boulevard, which is located near Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Hoke was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans and red, black and white Nike high top shoes.

CSPD describes Hoke as a black male with short black hair who is 5'3" and weighs 85 pounds.

If you have seen Hoke or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

