CSPD asking for help finding missing at-risk adult last seen Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for assistance in finding a missing at-risk.

Police say 75-year-old Robert William Morris was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday around his home in the 5300 block of Coneflower Lane, which is located near the intersection of Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.

Morris is a white man who is 5'3" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and green eyes.

According to police, Morris was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen Morris or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

