CSPD asking for community's help in locating missing at-risk child

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk child.

Police say 12-year-old Savhene Franklin was last seen Wednesday in the 1700 block of Chelton Road, which is located near Carmel Community School.

CSPD says Franklin is described as a black female who is 5'4" and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have seen Franklin or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





