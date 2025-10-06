CSPD asking for assistance in locating missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

They say 13-year-old Mia Gil was last seen Saturday night in the 1600 block of Chapel Hills Drive.

According to CSPD, Gil is Native American. The say she is 5'4" tall with a medium build. Gil has black hair and brown eyes.

Gil was last seen wearing a black crop top, a black sweater and black sweatpants.

If you have seen Gil or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

