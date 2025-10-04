Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD asking for assistance in finding missing teenager

Micah Smith
Colorado Springs Police Department
Micah Smith
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Micah Smith was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Friday at his home in the 6700 block of Sunny Alp Street, which is located near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Peterson Street.

CSPD says Smith is a Black male who is 5'5" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, a black hoodie and a black backpack.

If you have seen Smith or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community