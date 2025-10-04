CSPD asking for assistance in finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Micah Smith was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Friday at his home in the 6700 block of Sunny Alp Street, which is located near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Peterson Street.

CSPD says Smith is a Black male who is 5'5" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, a black hoodie and a black backpack.

If you have seen Smith or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

____

