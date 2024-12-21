Colorado Springs Police Department looking for missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Christopher Madrigal, who is 13 years olds, was last seen Friday around 6:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of Silver Buckle Drive, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard.

Madrigal was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with large white lettering in the middle and black pants with white trim on the sides.

If you have seen Madrigal or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





