Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help in locating missing adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Police say 70-year-old Virginia Manzi was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday at La Baguette Cafe and Espresso Bar, which is located on Pikes Peak Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Manzi is around 5'3" tall and weighs 110 pounds. According to CSPD, she has grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black floral top with black leggings.

If you have seen Manzi or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





D49 files lawsuit after passing policy that recognizes two sexes in sports School District 49 is filing suit against the state claiming Colorado laws are keeping the district from being able to enforce its new policy on students' biological sex in sports. D49 files lawsuit after passing policy that recognizes two sexes in sports

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.