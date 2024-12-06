Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help finding missing teenager

Jaelynn Medina
Colorado Springs Police Department
Jaelynn Medina
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Jealynn Medina, who is 13 years old, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Medina is described as a Hispanic female with long dark hair. CSPD says she is about 4'9" with a medium build.

If you have seen Medina or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.



Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S

Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans.

Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community