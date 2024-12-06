Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Jealynn Medina, who is 13 years old, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Medina is described as a Hispanic female with long dark hair. CSPD says she is about 4'9" with a medium build.

If you have seen Medina or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





