Missing at-risk 11-year-old located safely Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A missing at-risk 11-year-old has been located safely Monday evening, according to Colorado Springs School District 11.

Previous Coverage

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk 11-year-old.

Trevor Frachner was last seen around 12:35 p.m. Monday near Grant Elementary School, which is located near the intersection of North Academy and Austin Bluffs Parkway, heading towards Grant Park.

Frachner is described as a white male who is 5'8" and weighs 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on where Frachner is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





