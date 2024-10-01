Colorado Springs Police asking for help in finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 13-year-old Aubrie Vogel was last seen in the 4200 block of Lee Street, which is located near UCCS around 1 p.m. Monday.

Vogel is a white female who is about 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, white pants, white converse and a green backback.

If you have seen Vogel, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





