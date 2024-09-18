Colorado Springs police asking for help in finding missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.
Bruce Knight Jr. who is 16 years old, was last seen in Downtown Colorado Springs around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Knight Jr. is a black male who is 5'11" and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and black dress shoes.
If you know where Knight Jr. is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court
Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story.
