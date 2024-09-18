Colorado Springs police asking for help in finding missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk teenager.

Bruce Knight Jr. who is 16 years old, was last seen in Downtown Colorado Springs around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Knight Jr. is a black male who is 5'11" and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and black dress shoes.

If you know where Knight Jr. is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





