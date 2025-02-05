Colorado Springs Police asking for help in finding missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk adult.
CSPD says 65-year-old Kenton Woods was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday walking east on East Boulder Street towards North Union Boulevard near Memorial Central Hospital.
CSPD says Woods was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with white writing and white trim. He was also wearing a dark sweatshirt.
Woods is about 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds.
If you have seen Woods or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
