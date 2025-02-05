Colorado Springs Police asking for help in finding missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

CSPD says 65-year-old Kenton Woods was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday walking east on East Boulder Street towards North Union Boulevard near Memorial Central Hospital.

CSPD says Woods was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with white writing and white trim. He was also wearing a dark sweatshirt.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Woods is about 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have seen Woods or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs We now know that one person is dead following a stabbing according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Early into the investigation, police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and allegedly killed the other. One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.