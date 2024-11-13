Colorado Springs police asking for help in finding missing 17-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Amaia Kitzman was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Windjammer Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Research Parkway.

Kitzman is around 5'5" and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to CSPD, Kitzman was last seen wearing glasses, a pink hoodie with 'Las Vegas' on it, black pajama pants and pink house slippers as seen below.

Colorado Springs Police Department

If you have seen Kitzman, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





