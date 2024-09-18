Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help finding a missing teenager who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

CSPD says 13-year-old Elizabeth Rose "Lucas" Herndon was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Telegraph Drive, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Research Parkway.

Herndon is around 5'10" and weighs 165 pounds. CSPD says Herndon has short brown hair and blue eyes.

According to CSPD, Herndon was last seen wearing a red/grey 'Stranger Things' hoodie, black pants with white skulls on them, white high tops with red soles and a black backpack.

If you have seen Herndon, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County