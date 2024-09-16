Colorado Springs Police asking for community's help finding missing teen

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

Jaelynn Fayth Medina was last seen on September 13 in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Medina is a 13-year-old Hispanic female who is 4'8" and weighs 114 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. Medina was last seen wearing grey spaghetti-strap shirt and short light blue shorts.

CSPD says she took a pair of black pants and a black t-shirt when she left.

If you have any information on where Medina may be, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County