Colorado Springs Police ask for help in locating two missing teenage brothers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing brothers, last seen in the Colorado Springs area.

Jonathan Smith, 13, and Jacobe Smith, 14, were both last seen with each other around 1:00 p.m. on March 22, along Preuss Road near Adams Park on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Jonathan Smith is said to be roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing brown pants, a red shirt, and sandals.

Jacobe Smith is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black spray-painted Air Force Ones, and a black durag.

If you have seen the two or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

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