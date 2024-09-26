Colorado Bureau of Investigation activates alert for missing Indigenous woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated an alert for a missing Indigenous woman last seen in the Colorado Springs area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jessica Kawanabe was last seen on September 20 near the Safeway on Centennial Boulevard.

Kawanabe is 5'2" and weighs 108 pounds. According to the Sheriff's Office, she has serious mental health issues that need medical attention.

If you have seen Kawanabe or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.





