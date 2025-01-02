CBI, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing senior

PUEBLO WEST — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a missing senior.

The CBI says 74-year-old James McCallum was last seen in the the 2000 block of West Hesperus Drive in Pueblo West, which is located west of the Highway 50 and South McCulloch Boulevard West interchange.

The CBI says McCallum is a white man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs 195 pounds. McCallum was last seen wearing a black and blue plaid shirt with blue jeans.

According to the CBI, McCallum suffers from cognitive impairment that may affect his memory.

If you see McCallum, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, or call 9-1-1.





