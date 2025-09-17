CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert, woman may be in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has missed a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman who may be in southern Colorado.

According to the CBI, 33-year-old Alexes Hamilton may be in the following areas:



Colorado Springs

Pueblo

La Junta

The CBI says Hamilton was last heard from by her family on June 5.

Hamilton has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds. The CBI says she is a part of the Assinibione/Sioux tribe.

If you have seen Hamilton or know where she is, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.