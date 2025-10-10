CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for teenager last seen in Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager last seen in the Security-Widefield area.

They say 15-year-old Sebastian Vondrika was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Dexter Street, which is located near the Highway 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange.

The CBI says Vondrika is part of the Alaskan tribe. They also say he requires medications.

Vondrika has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have seen Vondrika or know where he is, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

