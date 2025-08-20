CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Colorado Springs woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Colorado Springs woman.

According to the CBI, 31-year-old Mary Margaret Checketts was last seen in the area of South Sierra Madre Street, which is located near Antlers Park.

The CBI says Checketts is 5'3" and weighs 115 pounds. They say she has brown hair and green eyes.

Checketts was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and white yoga pants with flowers.

If you have seen Checketts or know where she is, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.