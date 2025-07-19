Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBI asking for the community's help finding missing 79-year-old man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in partnership with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in finding 79-year-old Dennis Malick.

Dennis also goes by "Dutch" and was last seen in the 5000 block of Southmoor Dr around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

EPSO doesn't know what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he could be wearing his glasses and blue jeans. He's described as a white man, 6'0", 135 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms.

He could be driving a 2015 Gray Chevy Silverado with Colorado license plate CFTJ94 and a Marines sticker. His truck was last seen on Friday afternoon on I-70, crossing into Ohio.

Authorities say that he has cognitive impairment and requires medication.

If you have any information on Dennis's location, please call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

