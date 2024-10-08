CBI activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for man last seen in Trinidad

TRINIDAD — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in Trinidad.

David Washburn, who is 39 years old, was last seen on September 24 in the 1600 block of East Goodale Avenue, which is located near Mt. San Rafael Hospital.

The CBI says Washburn is 6'0" tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and is part of the Navajo tribe.

If you have seen Washburn, you are asked to call the Trinidad Police Department at (719)846-4441.





