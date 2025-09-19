CBI activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Colorado Springs teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Colorado Springs teenager.

They say 15-year-old Nelson Franceschi III was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Eagle Canyon Drive, which is located near the intersection of Barnes Road and Peterson Road.

The CBI says Franceschi III is 5'9" tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Franceschi III was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a cream colored hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have seen Franceschi III or know where he is, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

___

____

