AMBER ALERT: CBI issues alert for missing Pueblo teenager, 15-year-old suspect wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Pueblo.

Isabella Young was last seen on March 13 around midnight in the area of Agram Street and Bohmen Avenue.

There is concern for Isabella's safety, and her phone is off. Police believe that Young is with Jayden Trujillo, 15.

Activation -

16 YOA Isabella Young last seen March 13,around midnight believed to have been taken by 15 YOA Jayden Trujillo. The two are believed to be in the area of Agram St and Bohmen Ave in Pueblo. Jayden may be armed. If seen, call 9-1-1 or the Pueblo PD at 719-553-2502. pic.twitter.com/860NZ2P1TY — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) March 16, 2026

Police say that Trujillo may be armed, and you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department if you have any information about the two's whereabouts at 719-553-2502.

The two may be travelling in an unknown vehicle.

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