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AMBER ALERT: CBI issues alert for missing Pueblo teenager, 15-year-old suspect wanted

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Colorado Bureau of Investigation
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Pueblo.

Isabella Young was last seen on March 13 around midnight in the area of Agram Street and Bohmen Avenue.

There is concern for Isabella's safety, and her phone is off. Police believe that Young is with Jayden Trujillo, 15.

Police say that Trujillo may be armed, and you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department if you have any information about the two's whereabouts at 719-553-2502.

The two may be travelling in an unknown vehicle.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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