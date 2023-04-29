Have you seen Jaelee Rodriguez?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Jaelee Rodriguez, a 13-year-old, voluntarily left her home in the 800 block of S. Royer St. on April 23, 2023. S. Royer St. is located west of Memorial Park.

On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified that Jaelee had left home, but hadn't returned.

Due to her age, Colorado Springs Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating her. Jaelee is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4'8" tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Jaelee was last seen wearing a white hoodie, a white crop top, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

