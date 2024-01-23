Have you seen Enfity?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Enfity walked away from her home on Woody Creek Rd. which is located near Sunrise Elementary School.

The sheriff's office says that Enfity was last seen Monday around 3:45 p.m. She is 5'8", Hispanic, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. They believe she may be wearing a hoodie.

Enfity takes medication and is considered high risk, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have seen Enfity or have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

