Harrison School District 2 math teacher up for 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the finalists for the 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year teaches in one of our southern Colorado school districts!

Anthony Williams is a math teacher at Wildflower Elementary School in Harrison School District 2.

He is one of seven finalists for the statewide award. All of those finalists received $1,500 from the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), and their schools got $500 donations.

Williams has been a teacher for eight years. According to CDE, his approach to teaching is rooted in his belief that every student has potential to excel in math.

CDE says Williams uses the following:



effective teaching methods

integrates technology into lessons

creates an inclusive classroom atmosphere where students feel valued and supported

Williams has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Northern Colorado.

CDE will announce the winner next month. To learn more about Williams and the 2025 Colorado Teacher of Year award, visit CDE's website.

