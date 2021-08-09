Happy Hour Donuts stays the sweet course

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gourmet donut enthusiasts Gabby and Ryan Main started Happy Hour Donuts during the back half of 2020 and now, through partnerships with local businesses and distilleries, are continuing to make strides in the field of sweet treats flavored with booze.

The entire idea was born after one disagreement as to whether to stop for donuts one morning.

Following that interaction, the couple purchased a fryer, invested hours, days, weeks, and months into learning how to create their own donuts and are continuing to spread their proverbial business wings, turning this passion project into something more.

The only limitations to the flavors these two whip up are their broad imaginations and the variety of liquors available, which are only used in extremely small amounts and only for flavoring.

"We've worked a year for this now and we've redone recipes and we've gone back to the drawing board," commented Gabby, "and to have something that everyone enjoys and people just love it and want to keep ordering from us, it's the best feeling."

Following initial success, these two, who started with just delivery, have branched out to whiskey and donut pairings with local distilleries, pop-up shops, event catering, and even more permanent partnerships with Colorado Springs local businesses; their kitchen churning out hundreds of donuts each week.

You can find Happy Hour goods every day at Coati and on the weekends at Pikes Perk.

The partnerships with local institutions is something this entrepreneurial couple is all about.

The long-term goal is a brick-and-mortar location, where their message of donuts for all times in the day can be heard loud and clear.

"We wanted to make it so that you don't just think of donuts having to be in the morning," said Gabby, "we want you to be able to enjoy donuts whenever you want, so it doesn't just have to be a morning food, you can have them at 9:00 pm in the evening or 9:00 am in the morning."

For more information on Happy Hour Donuts, CLICK HERE.