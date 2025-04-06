“Hands Off” Rally draws hundreds to Colorado Springs City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Protesters gathered outside Colorado Springs City Hall on Saturday as part of a nationwide “Hands Off” rally, calling for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to protect essential services such as public education, Social Security, and veterans’ healthcare.

Organizers claim it's the largest single-day protest since Trump’s second term began.

"The American people are pissed, and we're not going to take it," said protester Sam Sena, one of hundreds who turned out despite cold winds and gray skies.

This coordinated effort across the U.S aimed to pressure leaders to “keep their hands off” programs many Americans say they depend on.

“My mom relies on Social Security,” said Lori. “I'm really afraid that if she can't have that… what's going to happen if that goes away and it gets privatized?”

Many attendees say fear for their futures and their families motivated them to show up.

"I'm afraid for my kids," said Mike Boynton. "I want them to have the same opportunities I had… I don't know that they will."

But not everyone at the rally was there to oppose the administration.

“I believe in what Trump’s doing. I believe in what Elon’s doing with finding all the corruption and fraud,” said Tommy, a supporter of the budget cuts.

Tommy believes the actions taken are about reducing the national debt and improving efficiency, even if it means layoffs.

“They're trying to cut from different entities… laying off people… to get the debt down,” he said. “People lose their jobs every day.”

Others see it differently.

“I’m a teacher, and so when the Department of Education is getting cut this way and that, or whether it's Veterans Affairs, USAID, all kinds of things that get cut without any evaluation and any thought behind it, then that's just destruction. It's not efficiency, and it's not improvement,” said Joy, who fears for her students and fellow educators.

Kelly King said it’s about more than funding, it's about protecting democracy.

“We’ve got to do something about what’s happening to our democracy,” she said. “We can’t just sit back anymore.”

There was clear disagreement over facts and outcomes.

“Everything is not true at all… I’ve seen it firsthand,” Tommy countered.

But some conversations turned from confrontation to connection.

“We talked about how he doesn’t believe he’s individually racist…” said James Luttrall, who engaged in a civil discussion with Tommy.

“This is what we all need to do,” Tommy added. “Talk like civil adults.”

That message resonated with many at the “Hands Off” rally, who say their presence is about protecting what matters and finding common ground, even when it’s uncomfortable.

"I do have hope for our country. Don't get lost in the sea of despair. Don't become bitter or hopeless," said Sena. "Be hopeful, get into some good trouble. We will find a way to make a way out of no way."

Whether they came in protest or support, everyone who showed up to City Hall agreed: this isn’t the end of the conversation.





