Halfway Home Pueblo Youth Organization asking for donations for toy drive

PUEBLO — A Pueblo non-profit needs your help to give kids in need a Merry Christmas. Halfway Home Pueblo Youth Organization is having a toy drive until next Wednesday.

New unwrapped toys or money donations are welcomed. The group is expecting to give gifts to more than 700 kids for its event next Friday at 1 p.m. at its location near 4th Street and Midtown Circle in Downtown Pueblo.

"We as a community need all the help we can get every year we do this," said William Wright with Halfway Home Pueblo Youth Organization. "You'd be amazed at how many parents say without this toy drive right here, they don't know what they'd have done."

You are asked to RSVP for the event. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

