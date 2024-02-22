Growth response: Meridian Road expanding in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Drivers in eastern El Paso County near Falcon need to be aware of a nearly $10 million dollar road improvement project that is getting underway.

It is happening at the intersection of Meridian Road and Rex Road.

Neighbors in the area understand the safety aspect of the project.

“I've seen more accidents here than almost anywhere. Really dangerous accidents because the speed limits 55 but it seems like people go a lot faster,” said nearby homeowner, Robert Meza.

The work is intended to improve traffic safety.

“Increase capacity of the intersection by installing a traffic signal, and flattening out the hills and dips that are causing sight distance issues and makes it uncomfortable and makes it feel unsafe to do a traffic movement through the intersection,” said El Paso County Public Works, Project Manager, Omar Lopez.

The changes will also widen the road and add turn lanes to improve traffic flow.

Work begins at the end of February 2024 with completion expected in the first part of 2025.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.