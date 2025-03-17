Growth and wildlife: as Colorado Springs expands east, what happens to its pronghorn herd?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It's known as North America's fastest animal, reaching top speeds of 55-60 miles per hour. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) District Manager Aaron Berscheid, the pronghorn will eventually "outrun" El Paso County's growth.

“We are encroaching on their habitat. We need habitat as well," Berscheid said. "The more responsible we can be about that is what I'll advocate for.”

Berscheid, who has a biology degree, said one good way to measure a pronghorn herd’s health is by buck-to-doe ratio.

Despite expansion into their fields, Berscheid says the herd you find in El Paso County is holding steady.

“Pronghorn play a numbers game. They try and give birth to at least twins each year," Berscheid said. “Concern is not super high.”

But for locals like Kyle Perry and Amanda Mize, they say they have already noticed fewer pronghorns, and the herd shifting east.

“We've been taking up a lot of their living space, pushing them back a lot more towards the Falcon area," Perry said, who grew up in eastern El Paso County.

“I do recall seeing a lot more several years ago, and it kind of seems that they're like confined to smaller and smaller fields," Mize said, who moved to eastern El Paso County three years ago with her family.

Berscheid said the pronghorn are not trapped, adding that if the herd feels uncomfortable in the eastern parts of El Paso County, it will move east.

“The only limiting factor for them along Woodman is the developments, and once that gets more developed, they're going to move further east or wherever they feel comfortable," he said.

CPW is not a regulatory agency, but Berscheid said developers he works with often think of ways to accommodate the local herd.

“Whether that be with fencing, whether it's with allowing open spaces and corridors for them to move through," he said. "But I'm not going to sugar coat it, it is getting to the point where they're going to move out of that area."

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.