Group of people protest ICE in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A group protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gathered outside of the Colorado Springs City Administration Building Monday night.

They say it was in solidarity with protesters in Los Angeles, who have been in the streets since Friday demonstrating against federal immigration raids.

Nearly 100 people showed for Monday's rally in Colorado Springs.

One organizer shared why they are protesting and what changes they want to see in Colorado Springs.

"The action we want is for Mayor Yemi (Mobolade) to stop working with ICE, and to stop CSPD (from) working with ICE...," said Brenner Gollier with the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. "We want to fight back. We don't want this. We want ICE out of our community."

The protesters also say this demonstration is important because of the arrests that followed a DEA raid at a make shift nightclub in Colorado Springs on April 27.

___

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail. The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.