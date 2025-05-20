Group honors fallen military veterans and first responders in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People are coming together to remember the true purpose of Memorial Day. A national group called 'Carry the Load,' which honors fallen military veterans and first responders, was at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

More than 40 people walked to honor fallen heroes.

"It is extremely important for me to understand, am I worthy of their sacrifice?" said John Kohlschein, an Air Force veteran. "So, this is one of the ways that I can demonstrate that I do appreciate those fallen heroes and their sacrifice and more important, the families that (they) left behind."

Carry the Load's next stop will be in Arkansas before heading to Dallas for Memorial Day.

___





Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday What began as reports of a family disturbance in Monument, became a much scarier situation as five law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital after an explosion on Saturday night. Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.