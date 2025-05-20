Group honors fallen military veterans and first responders in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People are coming together to remember the true purpose of Memorial Day. A national group called 'Carry the Load,' which honors fallen military veterans and first responders, was at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Tuesday.
More than 40 people walked to honor fallen heroes.
"It is extremely important for me to understand, am I worthy of their sacrifice?" said John Kohlschein, an Air Force veteran. "So, this is one of the ways that I can demonstrate that I do appreciate those fallen heroes and their sacrifice and more important, the families that (they) left behind."
Carry the Load's next stop will be in Arkansas before heading to Dallas for Memorial Day.
