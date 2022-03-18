Group collecting signatures for recreational cannabis measure

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group has gained approval to start collecting signatures for a question on November's ballot to allow the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs.

It's an issue that's come up over the last several years, as nearby communities such as Manitou Springs and Pueblo County have allowed the sale of recreational cannabis.

The group behind the initiative argues the city has lost an estimated $150,000,000 in tax revenue by not allowing recreational sales in Colorado Springs.

"We look forward to empowering Colorado Springs residents to invest their tax revenue where it belongs — in Colorado Springs.” Your Choice Campaign Manager Anthony Carlson said in a news release Friday.

Revenue collected from recreational cannabis would go towards mental health services, PTSD programs for veterans, and public safety.

Currently, medical marijuana is sold in dozens of dispensaries in the city.

The ballot initiative would ask voters if all medical marijuana dispensaries would be able to sell recreational marijuana. In a news release, the group said it would align with the city's existing license cap and not allow new stores.

In 2020, the Colorado Springs city council weighed putting a question to voters about recreational marijuana sales, it did not gain the support of the council.

