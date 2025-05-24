Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Groundbreaking Friday for Grey Hawk Park in northeastern Colorado Springs

Grey Hawk Park
News5 Multimedia Journalist Bill Folsom
Grey Hawk Park
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After years of waiting, a neighborhood in Colorado Springs is finally getting a park. A groundbreaking happened Friday for Grey Hawk Park in the northeastern part of the city.

News5 has been following the progress of the project for more than five years.

Thanks to a layering of four funding sources, construction can now start.

The plan for this park was approved last March. Work is expected to be done within a year.

___



The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation.

The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community