Groundbreaking Friday for Grey Hawk Park in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After years of waiting, a neighborhood in Colorado Springs is finally getting a park. A groundbreaking happened Friday for Grey Hawk Park in the northeastern part of the city.

News5 has been following the progress of the project for more than five years.

Thanks to a layering of four funding sources, construction can now start.

The plan for this park was approved last March. Work is expected to be done within a year.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.